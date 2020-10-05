The official video is for the singer's song love song titled 'Some Gye' which has been produced by Anju Blaxx (Beach Bunx Riddim). The talented videographer also worked on producing Skillful Vudu Vision.

L Bena has gained recognition for carving a path for himself with his versatility and ability to do Hi-Life, Dancehall and Afrobeat as up and coming singer.

'Somu Gye' is L Bena's first official single after his partnership management deal with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label, the music powerhouse owned by the ace Ghanaian music producer.

Watch the video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.