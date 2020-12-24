The rapper based his assertion on the relevance and impact of his 'La Hustle' song. According to Medikal, the track is the biggest song towards the end of 2020 and that confirms that Ghana's rap music breathes through him.

Medikal in captioning a photo he shared on social media stated that "4 months straight, La hustle still sits on Top! Biggest song to end the year 2020. Rap music will breathe as long as I’m Alive and that’s Facts".

The rapper assured his fans that the coming year, 2021, will see more when he added that " 2021 go be movie level! Bless up Meditants, Bless up Beyond Kontrol, bless up AMG". This is not the first time Medikal is claiming to be the heartthrob of Ghana rap.

In June 2019, the 'La Hustle' rapper took to Twitter to say that "4 years ago I saved Ghanaian Rap music from dying and I promise to keep it alive".

The tweet sparked wild controversy then that attracted Medikal backlash for disrespecting the likes of Sarkodie who have been consistent in Ghana rap music for years.

Medikal's tweet

However, the rapper later distant himself form the comment, saying that he didn't mean as such yet, he is back with this claim. Check his post below and share your thoughts with us.