Meet D Jay; 19-year-old versatile Ghanaian artiste with new a wave

Selorm Tali

Ghana is fast getting known for young talents breaking out with their crafts to sell the country to the world when it comes to music.

D Jay

Pulse Ghana

Among the rising stars, 19-year-old budding artiste, Djay, is one to watch out for as he is cutting a new path for himself in a unique way that is distinguishing him among his peers in the music space.

D Jay has just released a new song titled “D Jay” which is an expression of his current status in life and his career. On the track, that sees him singing, D Jay fills in his audience on his current journey as a rising star.

Speaking about breaking out to reach a wider audience, he said “there are so many great talents here in our country, however people turn a blind eye to them until they blow. Forgetting that their support is what will make them blow”.

Born Dennis Johnson, the 19-year-old Ghanaian artiste is currently a second-year student at University Ghana Legon and a graduate of Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC)

D Jay started singing at an early stage of 6 years. He learnt how to make tunes with his lips, sticks and a wooden table. He released his first song while he was still at Presec Legon.

After releasing his first song “Bo Norr” which was a hit, Djay has been giving his audience back-to-back music that soothes the soul and gives perspective to life. His main priority for 2020 was to drop an EP that is versatile and perfectly suitable for every mood of the listener.

The EP called “Mixed feelings” has a track for every kind of feeling at a particular time. “My love for music basically inspires me to do music,” he says. He also gets inspired to express his feeling through music.

With the help of his management and label, q17 dynasty and Creative Matta, D Jay has a mission to inspire the youth while giving them a sense of responsibility and focus. Check him out in the music below shot for his 'Joy' song featuring Black Sherif.

Selorm Tali

