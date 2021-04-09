Meet D Jay; 19-year-old versatile Ghanaian artiste with new a wave

Born Dennis Johnson, the 19-year-old Ghanaian artiste is currently a second-year student at University Ghana Legon and a graduate of Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC)

D Jay started singing at an early stage of 6 years. He learnt how to make tunes with his lips, sticks and a wooden table. He released his first song while he was still at Presec Legon.

After releasing his first song “Bo Norr” which was a hit, Djay has been giving his audience back-to-back music that soothes the soul and gives perspective to life. His main priority for 2020 was to drop an EP that is versatile and perfectly suitable for every mood of the listener.