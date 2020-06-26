The British-Nigerian singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most unique and talented artists in the buzzing Afrobeat and the UK music scene. The 5-track EP includes up-tempo tracks, such as “For You” and “Koshi”.

Moelogo best describes ‘ME’ as “feel good music – the kind that you listen to while in any mood and it leaves you feeling better.” It demonstrates his versatility as an artist, with rich distinct vocals coupled with his compelling storytelling abilities.

READ ALSO: Seven celebrities you probably don't know are not NIgerians

Speaking about his new project, he said “the EP is titled ‘ME’ as it is an exploration of the versatile yet real Moelogo. For a while, I always put other people before myself but this EP is all about me,” adding “People usually expect melancholic music from me but this time I want my fans to feel my vulnerability, appreciation, happiness, freeness and relief.”

Moelogo's 'ME' EP tracklist

“Me” as written by Moelogo is inspired by the ups and downs of relationships, life and love and produced by Nigerian and UK-based producers: Priime Beats, Happi Music and Sess The Prblm and mastered by Turkish.

Detailing why his fourth EP gives sneak peek into his personal life, the budding singer said: “I normally don’t sing about my most intimate experiences so I was reluctant to release these songs but in the end, I am comfortable in showing myself while creating magic and enjoying putting my thoughts together in beats.”

Moelogo’s new project is preceded by the music videos for “On Me” and “Magic” off his 2019 “Magic” EP. His expansive discography has earned him recognition for his 2017 smash collaboration “We Could Go Back” with British DJ and producer Jonas Blue, amassing over 44 million streams on Spotify.

Over the years Moelogo has been consistent, backed by a strong following and successful EPs including “Magic” (2019), “Shine Your Light” (2016) and “Moe Is My Name, Music Is My Logo” (2013).

Hit this link to stream Meologo's 'ME' EP and don't forget your reviews welcome via our comment section.