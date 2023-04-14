Mr. Eazi announces new group Choplife Soundsystem

Choplife Soundsystem derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase chop life, meaning “enjoy life,” along with the traditional soundsystems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture.

In Jamaican parlance, a soundsystem is a mobile crew of DJs and MCs, typically financed by a prominent local businessperson, who present music together at public events, such as street parties, clubs, and festivals.

Recent years have seen international outfits like producer Diplo’s Major Lazer project put their own spin on the format, functioning as both creators and performers of original music, as well as a tastemaking DJ crew.

With Choplife Soundsystem, the always-visionary Mr. Eazi is putting a modern, African twist on soundsystem culture, incorporating genres like amapiano and afrobeat to curate the ultimate African party experience — both on original studio recordings and at curated live events.

Inspired to take the vibe and spirit of his successful Ghana holiday party Detty Rave on the road, Mr. Eazi “soft launched” Choplife Soundsystem with events in Cotonou, Benin; Stockholm, Sweden; and Kigali, Rwanda, in 2022.

“I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni,” Mr. Eazi said. “That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience.”