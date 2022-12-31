ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Music, arts, and cultural festival, 'TRIBAVERSE' to be held on new year's day postponed

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Tribaverse, the show that was initially supposed to be headlined by Kenya’s Sauti Sol, has been postponed according to organizers of the event.

Tribaverse
Tribaverse

Organizers have begun refunding those who had bought tickets ahead of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement online, the organizers said, the date slated for the event which is to be held at the Aburi botanical gardens has been postponed due to circumstances beyond management's control.

The music, arts, and, the cultural festival was supposed to be the first concert of the year 2023 with top talents billed on to perform, Sefa, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, King Promise, Camidoh, and Kenya's Sauti sol and others.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale packs Accra Sports Stadium for Freedom Wave Concert

Video: Shatta Wale and Medikal pack Accra Sports Stadium for Freedom Wave Concert

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale hails Stonebwoy after Bhim concert

Top songs Ghana 22

Pulse picks: top Ghanaian songs of 2022

King Promise

King Promise, loved up at the "Promiseland" concert