Organizers have begun refunding those who had bought tickets ahead of the show.
Music, arts, and cultural festival, 'TRIBAVERSE' to be held on new year's day postponed
Tribaverse, the show that was initially supposed to be headlined by Kenya’s Sauti Sol, has been postponed according to organizers of the event.
In a statement online, the organizers said, the date slated for the event which is to be held at the Aburi botanical gardens has been postponed due to circumstances beyond management's control.
The music, arts, and, the cultural festival was supposed to be the first concert of the year 2023 with top talents billed on to perform, Sefa, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, King Promise, Camidoh, and Kenya's Sauti sol and others.
