news

Afrobeats artiste Darkovibes of La Meme label is officially out with the video for his most talked about single, titled "Stay Woke".

The song released last week which features Stonebwoy has been trending for days on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

"Stay Woke", produced by JumpOff, comes with a classic music video directed by South African cinematographers Juston Campos.

Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your views below.