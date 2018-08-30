Music Video: Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi

news

After many weeks of great anticipation, Ghanaian rap artiste Obibini has finally dropped the official music video for his 2018 hit single, titled “Ahye Me”.

He dropped it just a few days after reportedly putting up the best performance and lighting up Nigeria at the launch of Zylofon Media and Menzgold offices in Lagos.

For the first time under his new record label Zylofon Music, Obibini employs an outsider for the shoot of his latest music video.

He recruited multiple award-winning film director Prince Dovlo for “Ahye Me” music video.

The song, which features Lynx Entertainment record label signee KiDi, has dominated several chats since its release.

“Ahye Me” music video was shot at a serene environment – probably in Accra – and has all the elements which fit a classic video.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views below.