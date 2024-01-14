The talented artist, known for his soulful melodies, has joined a pack of fellow industry colleagues who have embarked on a new chapter, embracing the union of marriage with his partner.
Musician Bisa K'dei ties the knot
In a joyous celebration of love, Ghanaian musician Bisa K-dei has taken a significant step in his personal life by tying the knot.
Bisa K-dei's nuptials were marked by an intimate and private ceremony, where close friends and family gathered to witness the union of the music icon and his now-spouse. The event, filled with warmth and joy, reflected the couple's commitment to each other.
Well-wishes and congratulations poured in from fans and fellow artists alike. The music community and fans expressed their joy for the artist, extending heartfelt messages of happiness and blessings for the newlyweds.
