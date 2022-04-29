'My beautiful lady, I see you' - more drama as Yul Edochie's 2nd wife hails his 1st wife

"NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️@mayyuledochie Undisputed," the Nollywood actor said in caption after he posted photos of his wife.

The post attracted the attention Judy Austin Muoghalu, who is now the second wife of the actor after welcoming a son for him. She dropped a comment on the post to say that "my beautiful lady, I see you".

However, she later deleted the comment after it sparked another controversy as netizens wonder the intention behind it.

"It's the disrespect and Mockery for me, the audacity, the guts. Is she m@d? For somebody who just got to know that her husband paid your bride price behind her. Inukwa!!! What's she trying to proof?" - an Instagrammer, @mychukwuebuka wrote.

Another, @hrh_kingdiamond, said "this mockery 😢 They wan drive the woman crazy make she reacts differently… She don already ask God to judge u guys so u have to God to contend with".

@isabel_obiageli also added that "so Yul has turned his wife to an object of ridicule.... To the point that Judy is coming publicly to pour salt on her wound.... Which one is beautiful lady I see you after coming into her home to wreck havoc".

Yul Edochie has stirred controversy three days ago after shockingly introducing Judy as his second wife and mother of his newborn son.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. @stardikeyuledochie Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," the actor captioned a post.

The Instagram post immediately went viral after the known wife of the Nollywood actor dropped a comment on the post to say that "may God judge you both".