Nana Acheampong made me who I am today – Daddy Lumba confesses

Addressing a sold-out concert held in Accra, Ghana on January 1, 2022, Daddy Lumba revealed Nana Acheampong introduced him to highlife music, a genre that has sustained him and his career till today.

According to the musician who recently released a diss song titled “Ofon Na Edi As3m Fo“, he was a Gospel singer until he met Nana Acheampong in Germany.

“When I first went to Germany, I used to sing only Gospel music. The person who introduced me to highlife is the man who stands with me today (Nana Acheampong). I am who I am today because of this man” he said.

Daddy-Lumba-and-Nana-Acheampong- Pulse Ghana

Until the two fell out, they were a group known as Lumba Brothers.