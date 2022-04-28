The platform focuses on fostering and cementing the bond between artistes and their fans through gripping and breathtaking performances.
New Show Alert: Pulse Ghana set to start Jam Sessions
Very soon, Pulse Ghana will begin an acoustic musical performance show, Jam Sessions, which features some of your favourite artistes.
Jam Sessions will be held twice in a week.
Through Jam Sessions, you will be entertained by different artistes; from up and coming to superstars in Ghana and on the African continent.
The artistes who will grace Jam Sessions will perform a 10 to 15 minutes acoustic or acapella version of their most popular songs.
Expect thrilling performances from Fameye, Kweku Flick and Bryan The Mensah in the initial episodes of the show. Suzz BlaQ and T'neeya, a Ghanaian-based Cameroonian female singer and songwriter, have also been in our studios.
The performances will be shown on our online channels. On Instagram at Pulse IGTV, on Facebook, and on our YouTube, Pulse Ghana.
