The soothing record ‘Biko’ was programmed by award-winning producer, DJ Coublon with accompanying visuals directed by Patrick Elis. “Biko” is a classy record, atmospheric and lively.

The sound is dominant with hypnotic syncopated percussions, smooth chords, sensual keys and sweet passionate harmonic vocals. Biko' is the perfect exhibition of Lisa Yaro's impressive range of eclectic and appealing influences.

Memorable, soulful and touching, the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter crafts a single that will get audiences all over the globe grooving in reflective glee as they listen to this orgasmic wonder. She paints on the canvas of dreamy splendour, as she seeks to positively influence society with her sound and is well on her way to becoming one of the most phenomenal artists in our generation.

With a gripping sound that is authentic, energetic and captivating, Lisa Yaro ignites audiences with her mesmerizing music. Born and raised in Kaduna, Nigeria, Lisa Yaro is an established independent artist with a penchant for writing infectious tunes and relatable narratives. As a songwriter, Yaro has also written on a Grammy-nominated album (Mya’s ‘’Smoove Jones’’) and her previous single ‘No Wahala’ was also produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Harmony Samuels.

Inspired by her love for her African culture, Yaro is creating a new lane for herself as an artist and often travels back to Nigeria to connect with her roots. Recently, she travelled back to Lagos Nigeria to work on her upcoming album, leading her to record six new tracks with two of the industry’s top producers, DJ Coublon and Spellz.

Watch “Biko” music video below.