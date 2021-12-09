RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Okese1 drops ‘Trapper’ freestyle video after renewing beef with Medikal (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Rap sensation Okese1 has released visuals to go with his latest rap infused freestyle Trapper.

The slow-mo captivating video, which was shot in the UK was directed by (insert director) and the Amatia Geng lyricist as usual went berserk with his sleek style on a hard-hitting groovy hip-hop beat mixed and mastered by renowned UK based producer Gbevu.

We can't stress enough how hard this song is and should certainly make it straight to your playlist.

This latest banger he titles ‘Trapper’ is a freestyle which he so raps along well with a style only he has come to be known with! A sing-along set to blaze the trail in this Yuletide & we won’t be surprised if this quickly becomes a street jam!

Enjoy his latest motion picture below:

