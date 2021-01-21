The song sees the wife of the rapper, who is a German, singing the chorus of the track in Twi. The track comes as a trap music that sees Patapaa rapping about marrying his wife despite all negative comments about his choice of wife.

Patapaa after his wedding was asked why he picked a German wife and not Ghanaian woman and he replied that 'everyone woman is woman' in a profane language that has since gone viral after their wedding.

The 'One Corner' rapper has now coined his reply into a song which repeat his answer to the question about why he chose to marry the German nurse and not a Ghanaian. Patapaa dropped the song today.

Annoucing the release of the song on social media, he shared a teaser of the song with the caption "#MADI Ft My Beloved Wife @official_liha_miller is Out Now 🔥 Directed by the Genius @directordvicekeyz Link In My BIO".

The song comes with an official video but Patapaa has not released it yet as he only shared the audio slides which has gotten people talking. An Instagram user with handle @staycool, wrote "am I the only one who heard 3ky3 biaa y3 ky3??"

Watch the video below to listen to the song and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.