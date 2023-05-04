Pope Nst drops 'Class Of 2023' album; Here is a break down of all the tracks

'Class Of 2023' comes off as his first studio album after the release of "Time (Mixtape)" in 2019 and three EPs in the subsequent years as an independent artist.

POPE NST CO'23 COVERART FRONT Pulse Ghana

"I was inspired by my class to make this album which started in 2020 when I requested for WhatsApp voice notes from my mates. All the songs were borne out of my university experience, and production was done by Prince “Ipappi” Fosu," Pope Nst said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how the fresh talent analyzes the songs from the album "Class of 2023" below.

UGMS: This is an acronym for University of Ghana Medical School. "An idea to write a song for my school came up after our 60th anniversary celebration in March 2022. I chose the highlife genre because I want something both alumni and current students can relate to. I have recorded over 50 songs and this is the only one I didn’t rap, so I this it’s special" he explained.

You No Be God: “Shout-out to Antonia Annoh, my classmate, her voice note was perfect for the intro. This is a love song, I started on a hard note to capture the needed attention for the message it carries. We should try our best to show love and help one another. As the legend Akwasi Ampofo Adjei said “If you do good you do for yourself”.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Day: Hayford Amenano (a colleague) on the intro. This record is a great breakfast before work. "This is the first song I wrote when I finally got admission to study medicine in Legon. I had to write my High School final exam and medical school entrance exam twice, because I didn’t qualify on the first attempt. Anything is possible, don’t stop. Keep pushing until you hit the target", he explained.

Korama: Korama is the tune to describe that special one. It brings the goodness of a loved one to life. Pope Nst explained some interesting facts about it, "The song is real, not just fiction. It took me three years to finish it. Few days after I had released my single “I.S Girl” in 2019, I met Korama and Yasmin, my classmates, on my way to the library. Korama said she loves my music and even plays it to her mom so I should use her name in one of my songs. Funny enough, I wrote a song for her in 2020, I didn’t like it. I recorded another one in 2021 and I didn’t like it either. Finally, I got this masterpiece for her in 2022. I hope she enjoys it".

Uni, Shopping: These songs represent my hiplife foundation, the typical directly connected chorus and rap style. “Uni” is just an overview of university life and “Shopping” is reminding us to live within our means.