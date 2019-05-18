And knowing how important and special this year’s edition is, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufu-Addo, has heaped praised on all the nominees ahead of the event. He reiterated his desire to support the development and growth of the creative arts industry in Ghana.

Akufu-Addo tweeted: "The excitement generated by this year’s #VGMA20 is testimony to the amazing talent that we have in the creative arts industry. As I have said before, my government will continue to support the development of the creative arts industry. #MoNeYo to all the nominees."

The Ghana Music Awards each year brings together music lovers from far and near to enjoy some quality produced African sounds in Ghana.

The event is arguably one of the biggest night on the Ghana music calendar as artistes are been being recognised for their work done over the year under review.

The awards which have been with us for the past two decades is set to celebrate it's 20th-anniversary come May 18, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with about 60 nomination and 15 performances from some of the great musicians