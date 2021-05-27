Rapper BerryVodca's "Viberation" EP gives boost to Ghanaian rap culture

“Viberation”, BerryVodca’s maiden EP is a power packed mini album, a finely crafted collective by the confident rapper with 4 songs listed for it. It is a fusion of Hiphop, Hiplife, Afropop, Afrobeats, and Afro fusion sounds.

The idea of the EP is to present a youthful rhythm for the modern market of music tastemakers and fans of the new wave. With the mindset of urbanized sounds, the EP has a very visible African originality, stemming from Ghana, his motherland. BerryVodca believes his music will inspire, liberate and empower the youth to be the best of themselves. He’s got all it takes to take the industry by storm.

All songs on “Viberation” EP was produced by Klassik Beatz for Expensive Music. The EP features only one artiste, ChoQo.

Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, Isaac Oduro, also known as BerryVodca is an amazing musician who specializes in genres like Rap, Hip hop, Afro beats, and Afro fusion.

He is an exceptional musician who enjoys to blend his Ghanaian and African culture with international or western culture to create the perfect music that would go beyond the borders of Ghana and Africa.