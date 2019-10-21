The “Dondo” hitmaker during his performance was pelted with water bottles by some unscrupulous fans of Shatta Wale but this didn’t stop him from finishing his performance.

Responding to the incident on Monday, October 21, the Mad Time Entertainment rapper took to social media to share a sneak peek into his newly recorded song.

Titled “Bottles”, the song was recorded in less than 48 hours after the appalling incident.

According to Kwaw, the song is still loading – meaning it's in the process.

Listen to the snippet of the song below.