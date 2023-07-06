ADVERTISEMENT
Revive the careers of old musicians; Vudumane to Andy Dosty, Santana and other presenters

Selorm Tali

Afropiano star Vudumane has urged astute radio and TV personalities to support the careers of veteran musicians, as they have a lot to offer the music industry.

Vudumame made this call in a viral video on Twitter, where he called on radio and TV industry stalwarts to support the trailblazers of Hiplife music.

According to the "Oh No" hitmaker, top entertainment industry personalities like Andy Dosty, Mr. Logic, Bullgod, Abeiku Santana, Jay Foley, and Papa Bills, among others, could be game changers for sustaining the careers of our veteran musicians.

"These top entertainment media personalities have the power to help uplift the careers of most older musicians, bring attention to their work, help them reach a wider audience, and ensure that their work is not forgotten.

"If we start treating the likes of Obrafour, Ofori Amponsah, Skrewfaze, Samini, and Tinny, among others, with some legendary respect, the younger ones would be highly motivated to do more than they have done in the past. Vudumane stated

King Vudumane's call to support veteran musicians has sparked a conversation on social media about the importance of recognising and promoting the work of these music pacesetters.

He has earned praise from the likes of Obrafour, Skrewfaze, and others as he continues to rally support for the growth and sustainability of Ghanaian music, especially Hiplife

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
