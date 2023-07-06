Revive the careers of old musicians; Vudumane to Andy Dosty, Santana and other presenters

According to the "Oh No" hitmaker, top entertainment industry personalities like Andy Dosty, Mr. Logic, Bullgod, Abeiku Santana, Jay Foley, and Papa Bills, among others, could be game changers for sustaining the careers of our veteran musicians.

Vudumane Pulse Ghana

"These top entertainment media personalities have the power to help uplift the careers of most older musicians, bring attention to their work, help them reach a wider audience, and ensure that their work is not forgotten.

"If we start treating the likes of Obrafour, Ofori Amponsah, Skrewfaze, Samini, and Tinny, among others, with some legendary respect, the younger ones would be highly motivated to do more than they have done in the past. Vudumane stated

King Vudumane's call to support veteran musicians has sparked a conversation on social media about the importance of recognising and promoting the work of these music pacesetters.