Rick Ross endorses Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album, promotes it to a global audience

Rick Ross also commented on the album under Stonebwoy’s post with fire emoji which clearly shows how the Maybach Music boss had fallen in love with the project.

Rick Ross promote Stonewoy’s recent released album titled 5th Dimension Pulse Ghana

The 5th Dimension album which was released on Friday, 28 April has gained massive attention around the world and it has recorded over 9 million streams on Spotify and Audiomack respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

The 17-tracked album features both local and international artists such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award-winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Iconic Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, Dexta Daps (Jamaica) and Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).

After releasing the much-anticipated body of work '5th Dimension', Stonebwoy together with a selected audience partied at the Polo Beach Club in Accra on Friday night to celebrate the release.

The party was to give the audience a feel of the album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stonebwoy thrilled the audience with all the seventeen songs on the album having with him Jamaican Sprinter Asafa Powell.