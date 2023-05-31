RYLTY shares attractive Alté collab with producer, Zodivc

It seems RYLTY can make any moment feel like an epic poem of pain, love or anything in-between. Her ability to hit listeners’ soft spots is one to kill for. And if you somehow missed her bold yet bittersweet debut, ‘Non-Stop’, it’s time to play catch up.

Singer Rylty Pulse Ghana

Her second single, ‘Replay’ is another instance of this: “The inspiration for my new song came from a scenario I imagined: locking eyes with a stranger in the club and feeling an instant connection. He’s stealing glances while I rock the dancefloor with my curves, and I can’t take my eyes off him either. I beckon him to get closer and things get hot, if you know what I mean? It [‘Replay’] is about the thrill of meeting someone new and feeling attraction”.

Although a figment of her imagination, the feelings RYLTY expresses on ‘Replay’ are from the soul. In her vulnerability, she sings, “So baby come closer, make me get your closure now-now/Spirit taking over, make me lose composure now-now / I’m different when I’m sober, wait till it’s over now-now”.

Her electrifying vocals intrigue as she switches between Alté, Afrobeats and Dancehall vibes to create something catchy that reflects her diverse musical influences. Zodivc-the producer with whom she collaborates - enhances this performance with smooth piano melodies and dynamic grooves that give it a dreamlike quality. ‘Replay’ is a beautiful contrast to the singer’s previous release and is a refreshing song that deserves your attention.

Singer Rylty Pulse Ghana

RYLTY (pronounced ROYALTY) is the stage name of Juliusina Osberta Addo, a Ghanaian-Togolese singer-songwriter new to the industry.

Growing up on her parents’ musical tastes - Reggae, RnB and Pop - she developed a liking for singing. In 2017, she took a step to start making music but only recently released her official debut, ‘Non Stop’ - which received rave reviews online.

