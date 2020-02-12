The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards handed the controversial dancehall musician and afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy an indefinite ban in 2019 after the two caused a commotion at the year's ceremony, which halted the show for over 30 minutes.

Shatta Wale even withdrew from the award scheme even before the VGMA Board issued the ban.

In a social media post, he said: “Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless!”

After opening the nomination entry for this year's edition, Charterhouse held a presser where they stated that the ban hasn't been lifted -- meaning Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are not eligible to participate this year.

The nomination entry has closed and Shatta Wale, who vowed not to be part of the ceremony, is now sending threats and jabbing the organisers.

In his latest Facebook live video, he used unsavoury words on the organisers, saying they have no right to ban him because they have no control over musicians in Ghana.

He also threatened to close down Charterhouse with the support of the government. He also warned them to avoid mentioning his name at their meetings.

Watch the video below.