Shatta Wale's 'GRINGO' visuals influenced 'WAYE ME YIE' - Bullgod

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager Bullgod, has said that Shatta Wale's GRINGO visuals were an inspiration to Piesie Esther's Waye me yie song.

Bulldog
Speaking on TV3's New Day show, Bullgod raised concerns about the similarities of both visuals, calling out for the lack of originality in the music video for her hit song ‘Wayɛ Me Yie’ hitting that the concept was influenced by dancehall art Shatta Wale's GRINGO visuals.

According to him the lack of originality affected the chances of Piesie Esther's Waye me yie to grab a win for the Best Music Video Award at the just-ended 24th VGMA

That video is plagiarism, I told you that video was taken from Shatta Wale’s Gringo, go and look at the Gringo video. There’s no originality in that video, it’s the same video. How do you expect to win with such a video??” he quizzed.

He expressed disappointment about the not-so-original video of the borrowed concept

“We are looking for originality in the art. If the person is not original in whatever they delivered how do you award them?? Go and watch the two videos,”

“She might have spent a lot of money on the video but it wasn’t original,”

His remarks have triggered conversations online about the significance of creativity and innovation in music videos with many industry professionals and fans also expressing their views on the matter.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
