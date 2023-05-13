Shatta Wale's 'GRINGO' visuals influenced 'WAYE ME YIE' - Bullgod

According to him the lack of originality affected the chances of Piesie Esther's Waye me yie to grab a win for the Best Music Video Award at the just-ended 24th VGMA

“That video is plagiarism, I told you that video was taken from Shatta Wale’s Gringo, go and look at the Gringo video. There’s no originality in that video, it’s the same video. How do you expect to win with such a video??” he quizzed.

He expressed disappointment about the not-so-original video of the borrowed concept

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are looking for originality in the art. If the person is not original in whatever they delivered how do you award them?? Go and watch the two videos,”

“She might have spent a lot of money on the video but it wasn’t original,”