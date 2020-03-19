The “Meko Manim” hitmaker was wishing the lead singer of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cynthia Appiadu, happy birthday when she made this statement.

According to her, she used to sit by a woman’s window to listen to songs of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, adding that her encounter with the trio ‘was not ordinary’.

She shared a video of herself performing with the group with the caption: “When they started singing some of us were in JSS, I used to go and sit by one particular woman's window just to listen to their songs because that woman used play their music a lot and they're still pending. My encounter with you was not ordinary.”

“Happy birthday to you Maa Cynthia wishing you long healthy life and prosperity. Us you celebrate your new age may the Almighty God grant you fresh anointing to continue to bless and impact. I love you.”

In a separate post, she described Cynthia as ‘my best female vocalist ever, my mentor and my mother in the music industry’, adding that she though her so many things in the industry.

“Happy birthday to you Maa Cynthia! My role model, my best female vocalist ever, my mentor and my mother in the music industry. You thought me soo many things. Humility, to have sweet and quiet nature, not to seek unnecessary attention and depend on the Holy Spirit in whatever I do and I will make a difference. This is me now! I've been experiencing what is called Grace in my ministry since the day the three of you laid your hands on me. I celebrate you Maa cynthia, may the Almighty God keep showering His everlasting blessings on you. Grow from strength to strength and keep making Jesus proud. I love you mum,” she said.