Songstress Naana Blu opens up about her 'dream boy' (WATCH)

Naana Blu Dream Boy, released via Quophimens Musiq, sees Naana Blu team up with talented Singer, Guitarist, Music Producer and fellow music label mate Kyei Rocks. Kyei Rocks production is sumptuous, slick and glossy – and infinitely intricate while also being classic. The harmonies give the song a very sweet but cool chill that makes listening just irresistible.

The bass guitar is setting the beat throughout the beginning and adds depth to the whole song. The keyboard contributes heavily, but that bass guitar shines. Naana Blu’s alto voice is strong, and she can hit those high notes with ease. But from start to finish that bass guitar is humming, laying the ground for you to get down.

Dream Boy is roots reggae with elements of afro melodic vibes that brings AfroBeats and Root Reggae to a beautiful balance. Having established her love and dominance in the Highlife and AfroBeat genre; many of her following will be left in complete awe after listening to his beautiful record she calls ‘Dream Boy’.