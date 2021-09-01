RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Songstress Naana Blu opens up about her 'dream boy' (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

After major music awards schemes in Ghana recognised her efforts in the industry in 2020, Naana Blu is back with another single which is said to be her best work yet.

Songstress Naana Blu opens up about her dream boy
Songstress Naana Blu opens up about her dream boy

The single will have you ecstatically on your feet dancing, especially if you are a lover of reggae music. Naana Blu has been steadily releasing records like Sugar Cane, No Pressure, Save Us and This Is Highlife EPh – showcasing her musical prowess beyond the Ghanaian boundaries. Now, she’s back in 2021 with another storming cut.

Recommended articles

Naana Blu Dream Boy, released via Quophimens Musiq, sees Naana Blu team up with talented Singer, Guitarist, Music Producer and fellow music label mate Kyei Rocks. Kyei Rocks production is sumptuous, slick and glossy – and infinitely intricate while also being classic. The harmonies give the song a very sweet but cool chill that makes listening just irresistible.

Naana Blu - Dream Boy (Official Music Video)

The bass guitar is setting the beat throughout the beginning and adds depth to the whole song. The keyboard contributes heavily, but that bass guitar shines. Naana Blu’s alto voice is strong, and she can hit those high notes with ease. But from start to finish that bass guitar is humming, laying the ground for you to get down.

Dream Boy is roots reggae with elements of afro melodic vibes that brings AfroBeats and Root Reggae to a beautiful balance. Having established her love and dominance in the Highlife and AfroBeat genre; many of her following will be left in complete awe after listening to his beautiful record she calls ‘Dream Boy’.

The soft rhythmic and harmonic song has a great bridge where she combines a breathless list of complaints while repeating “Ɛbɔkɔbɔkɔ bɔkɔbɔkɔbɔkɔ bɔkɔbɔkɔbɔkɔ”.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KiDi goes global as top Bollywood actors jam to 'Touch It' on set (WATCH)

KiDi goes global with Touch It in Bollywood

Stonebwoy leaves Ghana's Commissioner to U.K in shock with GHAMRO income revelation

Stonebwoy and Papa Owusu Ankomah

Photos: International award-winning music superstar, Burna Boy shuts down 20,000 capacity 02 Arena in headline concert

Burna Boy shuts down 20,000 capacity 02 Arena in headline concert.

Maccasio’s “The Throne Concert” sold out, Medikal pulls surprise (PHOTOS)

Maccasio performs at The Throne Concert