Sonnie Badu set to host ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert in Ghana on December, 9

"Rhythms of Africa" is a remarkable gospel musical concert that will be held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.
UK-based Ghanaian gospel artist, Sonnie Badu, has unveiled his inaugural musical concert, "Rhythms of Africa." On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the event was launched at The FritzGerald Centre in Cantonment having a star-studded line-up of celebrities including musicians such as MOG Music, Perez Musik, and Nacee in attendance
Sonnie Badu's last gospel concert in Ghana was the "Let Peace Rain Concert," which took place on December 1, 2012.
During the launch, Sonnie Badu expressed his commitment to making "Rhythms of Africa" a recurring event, stating, "This has come to stay…By the grace of God, we're moving to Nigeria, and South Africa, and the train will keep going until you tell us to stop. It's going to be worth it."
The lineup of musicians set to join the UK-based iconic Ghanaian gospel singer in delivering soul-stirring performances includes MOG Music, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Nacee, and Perez Musik from Ghana, as well as Neon Adejo and Preye Odede from Nigeria.
The event is being held in partnership with Image Bureau, an events company founded by media mogul George Quaye.
This concert is expected to be an unforgettable experience, focusing on entertainment and providing a spiritual journey to touch souls for the Kingdom of God.
