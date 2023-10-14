Sonnie Badu set to host ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert in Ghana on December, 9

Sonnie Badu's last gospel concert in Ghana was the "Let Peace Rain Concert," which took place on December 1, 2012.

During the launch, Sonnie Badu expressed his commitment to making "Rhythms of Africa" a recurring event, stating, "This has come to stay…By the grace of God, we're moving to Nigeria, and South Africa, and the train will keep going until you tell us to stop. It's going to be worth it."

The lineup of musicians set to join the UK-based iconic Ghanaian gospel singer in delivering soul-stirring performances includes MOG Music, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Nacee, and Perez Musik from Ghana, as well as Neon Adejo and Preye Odede from Nigeria.

The event is being held in partnership with Image Bureau, an events company founded by media mogul George Quaye.