The evergreen singer is expected to thrill the audience with some awesome songs from her repertoire.
Stephanie Benson to perform at UN’s Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards
Stephanie Benson, Ghanaian-UK-based international Jazz singer, and performer will on July 20, 2023, be performing at the Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards at the United Nations headquarters.
Recommended articles
She has over the years graced high-profile events with her amazing sultry artistry.
The ceremony happening at the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations, will also provide a platform for you to share your experiences and insights with other like-minded individuals who are also passionate about creating positive change in the world.
The High-Level Presidential Award powered by the Humanitarian Foundation honors the remarkable individuals driving positive change and inspiring a better world for all.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh