ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stephanie Benson to perform at UN’s Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Stephanie Benson, Ghanaian-UK-based international Jazz singer, and performer will on July 20, 2023, be performing at the Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards at the United Nations headquarters.

Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson
Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson

The evergreen singer is expected to thrill the audience with some awesome songs from her repertoire.

Recommended articles

She has over the years graced high-profile events with her amazing sultry artistry.

The ceremony happening at the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations, will also provide a platform for you to share your experiences and insights with other like-minded individuals who are also passionate about creating positive change in the world.

Stephanie Benson
Stephanie Benson Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The High-Level Presidential Award powered by the Humanitarian Foundation honors the remarkable individuals driving positive change and inspiring a better world for all.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajia 4reall

Hajia4Reall denied bail by US court

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

AFRIMA 2022: Black Sherif, Gyakie, KiDi, Camidoh, others grab nominations

Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie nominated for 2023 Headies Awards

DJ Akuaa and Kuami Eugene capture the joy of weddings in Highlife anthem 'Ayefro Dondoo'

DJ Akuaa and Kuami Eugene celebrate love and marriage with surefire Highlife hit 'Ayefro Dondoo'