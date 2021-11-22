Stonebwoy beats Shatta Wale, Patoranking, others to win his fourth AFRIMA award

Adding this laurel to his impressive and enviable collection of accolades, Stonebwoy’s becomes the first African Reggae and Dancehall artiste to emerge, winner of the “Best Artiste, Duo or Group, African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall” category for the fourth time, and three consecutive times (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021). The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVD-19.

Stonebwoy normally ragga in Jamaican Patois (Patwa or Patwah) and is considered a “multifaceted artiste” due to the various musical styles he possesses. In 2015, he received many awards and nominations ranging from “Artist of the Year” to “Album of the Year”. His sophomore album, Necessary Evil, was the recipient of 3 Ghana Music Awards from 6 nominations.