Stonebwoy reveals magic behind success of Nigerian music, how other artistes can make it

Pulse Ghana

According to Stonebwoy, Nigeria's high population undoubtedly plays a role in the industry's success, but he also highlighted the determination, aggression, and hardworking mindset of Nigerian artists as crucial factors.

Their unwavering winning attitude, coupled with a strong work ethic, has propelled Nigerian artists to prominence across the African continent and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want to cause no ciaos but when you come to the whole of Africa, Nigeria pushes the most and you can find Nigerians been very popular around the African continent in different countries but you might not find other African artist very popular as Nigerians are in Nigeria."

Pulse Ghana

While acknowledging Nigeria's accomplishments, Stonebwoy emphasized that other African countries should learn from their Nigerian counterparts and prioritize their artists. He urged fellow Ghanaians to support and champion Ghanaian artists, just as Nigerians do, to elevate the country's music industry.

"I have been calling out all the people to know their artist, you are Ghanaian make sure your Ghanaian artist is the ultimate priority because of course from the blue print, a Nigerians top priority is a Nigerian artist so that the way we can all emulate and to be able to keep doing some of the things that they have been doing of course their number is huge therefore they have the power, number force, attitude and business mindedness but that does not mean other Africans does not come out to those venues, so basically I think it’s a grind, one day at a time” he said.

He encouraged his fellow musicians to embrace the same dedication and persistence exhibited by their Nigerian counterparts to create a positive impact on the African music industry.