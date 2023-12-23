ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy lits up Accra Sports Stadium at Bhim concert

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a night of pulsating beats, energetic performances, and sheer musical magic, Stonebwoy, the acclaimed Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, turned the Accra Sports Stadium into a vibrant musical arena during the Bhim Concert.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The event, which showcased Stonebwoy's prowess as a performer and brought together fans from all walks of life, has left an indelible mark on Accra's entertainment scene.

known for his electrifying stage presence and genre-defying music, treated the audience to an unforgettable night filled with rhythm, dance, and an undeniable connection between the performer and his fans.

Bhim Natives reveled in the electrifying atmosphere created by their musical icon.

The concert, which this year combines yearly Stonebwoy's events, Ashiaman to the world, and the Bhim concert featured surprise collaborations with fellow artists, Jamaican star Jahmiel, D-Black, Kuame Eugene, S3fa, Efya, and Edem among others adding an extra layer of excitement to the night.

The audience was treated to unexpected duets and joint performances, showcasing the camaraderie among Ghana's music industry professionals and reinforcing the spirit of unity within the Bhim Nation.

Beyond the music, the Bhim Concert was a visual feast, with dazzling stage setups, lighting effects, and choreography that complemented Stonebwoy's musical artistry. The fusion of audio and visual elements created a multisensory experience, elevating the concert to more than just a musical event but a celebration of Ghanaian culture and the vibrant spirit of the Bhim Nation.

The Bhim President crowns his 5th Dimension World Tour which numbers his fifth body of work with an incredible climax at the Bhim Concert

The Accra Sports Stadium, pulsating with energy and enthusiasm, bore witness to a night of unforgettable performances, unity, and celebration.

