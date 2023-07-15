The award follows the artiste's tremendous body of work after his latest album 5th Dimension has received over 23.5 million streams on the music platform Boomplay.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy surpasses 100M Streams on Boomplay, receives gold club plaque
Award-winning Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae musician Stonebwoy have been recognized by Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay for surpassing 1001M streams on the platform.
Recommended articles
The 'Into the Future' hitmaker is currently on a North American tour, the song which is the lead single, has also been a major hit, peaking at number one on the Boomplay Ghana Charts.
Pulse Ghana
Boomplay Music is an Africa-focused media streaming and download service. Developed by Transsnet Music Limited.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh