ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stonebwoy surpasses 100M Streams on Boomplay, receives gold club plaque

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Award-winning Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae musician Stonebwoy have been recognized by Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay for surpassing 1001M streams on the platform.

stonebwoy-Boomplay Music
stonebwoy-Boomplay Music

The award follows the artiste's tremendous body of work after his latest album 5th Dimension has received over 23.5 million streams on the music platform Boomplay.

Recommended articles

The 'Into the Future' hitmaker is currently on a North American tour, the song which is the lead single, has also been a major hit, peaking at number one on the Boomplay Ghana Charts.

Stonebwoy-Boomplay Music
Stonebwoy-Boomplay Music Pulse Ghana

Boomplay Music is an Africa-focused media streaming and download service. Developed by Transsnet Music Limited.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajia 4reall

Hajia4Reall denied bail by US court

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

AFRIMA 2022: Black Sherif, Gyakie, KiDi, Camidoh, others grab nominations

Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie nominated for 2023 Headies Awards

DJ Akuaa and Kuami Eugene capture the joy of weddings in Highlife anthem 'Ayefro Dondoo'

DJ Akuaa and Kuami Eugene celebrate love and marriage with surefire Highlife hit 'Ayefro Dondoo'