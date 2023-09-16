This announcement was made via his official social media page @1GAD, where he garnered anticipation from his dedicated fans.
Stonebwoy takes 6th edition of BHIM concert to Accra Sports Stadium on December 22
Ghanaian celebrated dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, is scheduled to host his BHIM concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22, 2023.
The event will encompass a three-fold extravaganza, featuring his album's "5TH DIMENSIONS Homecoming," a BHIM concert, and an "Ashaiman to the World" Festival, akin to his previously sold-out concert held last year.
Stonebwoy's "5th Dimension" album, released earlier this year, includes chart-topping tracks like "Into the Future," "Therapy," and "Activate," which had global attention
At present, Stonebwoy is still on his "5th Dimension" album world tour, with an upcoming live performance scheduled for October 14, 2023, in Brescia, Italy.
Music lovers and fans of BHIM have expressed excitement and eagerness for the upcoming concert.
