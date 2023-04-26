The assertion of the CEO of Sleeky Promotions is one that many might disagree with based on a lot of reasons, however, he his post sighted on Facebook on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Sleeky mentioned that he came to this conclusion after he took time to listen to all the 17 tracks on the album carefully with all his senses for music appreciation at work.
Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension is the greatest album ever produced in Ghana - Sleeky asserts
Popular Ghanaian music promoter cum talent manager, Sadick Assah, who is well known as Sleeky, has taken to social media to tag Stonebwoy's yet-to-be-released album, '5th Dimension' as the greatest album ever produced in Ghana.
He singled out Stonebwoy's song which features Dexta Daps that is titled "Secret Lover" as his top-most favorite on the album because he has always been looking forward to a collaboration between the two musicians and indeed, his expectations were met.
In his post, Sleeky sarcastically stated that one does not need to be a bride before he/she will agree that the album is a good one as others might do just to score some cheap points on social media.
He further mentioned that henceforth, he is a full Bhim Native because he has come to appreciate the enormous talent of Stonebwoy as Ghana's finest musical talent in the present dispensation.
Stonebwoy's "5th Dimension" album is the award-winning musician's fifth studio album. It is set to arrive in stores on April 28th via Def Jam Recordings.
