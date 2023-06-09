Tom D'Frick revives drill music in Ghana with 'Feelings' featuring Kofi Jamar

The song comes to revive the interest in drill music as the genre in the past few months appears to have been missing in music charts in Ghana.

Tom D'Frick's latest song has been tipped by many music lovers to be one of the biggest tunes on the airwaves.

The rapper who is known for his luxurious lifestyle started his music career at a young age as he was exposed to all genres of music by his mum and dad since they listened to all genres of music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Stubborn Academy' artiste serves Ghanaians with this banger 'Feelings'.

He has laid claim to Ghanaian drill music and he is already requesting royalties from his fellow musicians.

Pulse Ghana

As it stands now, the song has started receiving massive airplay and endorsement just a few hours after it was released and the artiste is currently trending on social media with his latest song.

His recognition in the Ghanaian music industry grew after the release of his tracks Fella Freestyle, Truth, 89, The Cypher, and Debaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to his versatility, Ghanaians should definitely watch out for him as he will be at the top within a short time.