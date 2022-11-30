However, out of the many Ghanaian songs released, these ten songs are dominating the airwaves, attracting buzz and are on rotation at clubs, weddings and any other events you can think of.
Top 10 banging Ghanaian songs to check out on Audiomack
2022 has been a promising year for the Ghanaian music industry as Ghanaian musicians continue to drop bangers.
Recommended articles
Here are 10 banging Ghanaian songs to check out on Audiomack and add to your playlists.
Sarkodie ft Black Sherif - Country Side
Sarkodie has released his seventh studio album, Jamz, which came with 10 songs. Most of the songs have been dominating music charts, however, his 'Country Side' collaboration with Black Sherif has succeeded in becoming the most popular song from the album. This has made the song the hottest November jam at the moment.
Black Sherif - 45
Black Sherif is the man of the moment with the Midas touch. The 20-year-old has been sweeping spots in playlists and music charts after he released his first album, 'Kwaku the Traveller'. The '45' song on the album has become a favourite. Black Sherif amplified the song after he dropped its official video a month ago and it has remained a jam since.
Kuami Eugene – Single
After a short hiatus of keeping his fans thirsty, Kuami Eugene returned with a new single. The Lynx Entertainment signee titles the song 'Single'. According to Kuami Eugene, the song is about a toxic relationship he went through. The song, released on November 3, has been receiving attention, making it a top Ghanaian banger.
Sarkodie - Confam
Sarkodie on 'Confam' goes back to his 'Kabutey' storytelling days. The third song on the rapper's new 'Jamz' album sees him talking about games girls play with men. The song has become one of the popular tracks from his 10-track album.
Cina Soul ft Camidoh – Waiting
Waiting is Cina Soul's first 2022 single. The Ghanaian songbird recruited Camidoh for the collaboration which has become a chart-topping track. 'Waiting' is a smooth fusion of afrobeats and R&B. The song, since its release, has remained a tune you can't miss in any playlist of Ghanaian songs.
Camidoh - Slow
The Ghanaian singer's career has witnessed growth and wider recognition after he landed at top of the charts with his 'Sugarcane' song. Since then, Camidoh secured a soft spot in the heart of Ghanaian music lovers. His new songs continue to receive attention and 'Slow' is no different. The song released 3 weeks ago is a story about Camidoh’s unflinching love for his lover.
Kweku Flick X Smallgod – Black Stars
For the love of the game, Kweku Flick and Smallgod have teamed up to release a song for the Ghana national football team as the Black Stars play in the 2022 World Cup happening in Qatar.
Wendy Shay – Heaven
Wendy Shay continues her dominance as one of the most streamed Ghanaian female acts with the release of her debut 'Enigma' EP. Wendy Shay has 7 songs on the EP and 'Heaven' is one tune that has caught the attention of many. Enigma is the first EP from the multiple award-winning singer and it features no artists.
KiDi - Habibi
KiDi always has a song on rotation in the Ghanaian airwaves and the story continues with his latest bodywork. He dropped a four-track EP with banging songs, and almost every day comes with a new favourite tune from the EP titled '4 Play'.
Currently, his 'Habibi' song is slowly climbing the charts to be a chart-topper. The song is an epigram to generic romance which has birthed a challenge on TikTok.
Mr Drew ft Medikal - 2Shots
After serving Ghanaians with Dwe, Mood, Diana, Shuperu and 'This Year', Mr Drew has returned with a banger he titled '2 Shots'.
The dance tune has made its way to the songs that have been receiving increasing streams.
Check out all these songs on Audiomack.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh