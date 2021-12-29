The fast-rising Ghanaian musician performed his ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Burna Boy in Nigeria. Black Sherif released his collaboration with the African Giant a few weeks ago and Burna Boy promised to go on tour with him.
Wale heaps praise on Black Sherif after his performance with Burna Boy in Nigeria
American-Nigerian rapper, Wale, has heaped praises on Black Sherif.
Accordinhly, the duo performed in Nigeria and attracted the attention of the U.S based rapper who decided to share his thought on Black Sherif’s craft and music.
Taking to Twitter, he said “Theat black sheriff joint is so crazy”. The tweet has gone viral with hundreds of comments from fans of Black Sherif.
The ‘Second Sermon’ singer replied “Appreciate you Baba Folarin”. See his tweet below.
