The multiple award-winning instrumentalist, songwriter and vocalist, is out with a new sizzling afro-pop record, titled “Gangsta Love”.

Produced by MOG Beatz, the true definition of love is encapsulated in the mid-tempo soul-soothing sound.

Akwaboah stresses the need to express your love to your partner and work towards it in a gangster manner.

The song is accompanied by a wedding-themed visual.

Enjoy the full visual below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.