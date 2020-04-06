The “Uber Driver” hitmaker arrived in the music industry just two years ago – after her label lost afro-dancehall star Ebony Reigns – but she has churned out massive hits and won many hearts and awards as well.

This, according to the 24-year-old singer, can only be achieved by a ‘strong’ woman.

She made this statment in an Instagram post on Monday, April 6, saying she has been subjected to ‘hatred, abuse, harassment and disrespect’ but she is ‘still strong and will be here forever’.

Wendy compared some of her attributes to Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, and further stated that people should be afraid of her.

She shared a photo of all her awards and captioned: “Ever since I entered the game it’s been nothing but Hatred, Abuse, Harassment and disrespect but I’m still here ..can’t you guys see I’m so strong ?? I’m Wild like Shatta Wale. Ambitious like Sarkordie. N a Tuffseed like Stonebwoy. Aren’t you afraid of a Woman with such strong personalities in one body !?

Check out some of my awards in less than two years. A woman can be Great. I’m Gonna be here forever! Glory be to the Most High.”