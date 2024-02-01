ADVERTISEMENT
Xlimkid and 6 Ghanaian Artists to look out for in 2024

Selorm Tali

The Ghanaian music industry is a burgeoning space of diverse talents, constantly unveiling new stars who are reshaping the music scene.

Xlimkid
Xlimkid

As we move through 2024, several artists are standing out, making waves with their impressive streaming numbers and growing online presence. Here's a look at ten Ghanaian artists who are making a mark this year.

Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC Kwaku DMC Pulse Ghana

Kwaku DMC, a prominent figure in the Asakaa music scene, is gaining recognition for his authentic storytelling. His tracks have amassed significant streams, marking him as a leading artist in the genre.

Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog Pulse Ghana

Yaw Tog's hit "Sore" has propelled him into the spotlight, with his energetic style earning him a growing following, reflected in his streaming and YouTube views.

Yaw Tog has rebranded and his recently released song, 'Tonight' has set a tone that Yaw has a lot to offer this year.

Larruso
Larruso Larruso Pulse Ghana

Larusso's dancehall and reggae tunes are captivating the younger audience, with his energetic tracks gaining traction in the digital space.

Amaarae
Amaarae Pulse Nigeria

Amaarae's experimental approach to Afrobeat has made her a standout artist. Her unique voice and style have led to substantial streams and a growing YouTube presence.

Safo Newman
Safo Newman Safo Newman Pulse Ghana

Safo Newman is quickly establishing himself with his distinctive sound. His recent singles have seen impressive streaming numbers, showcasing his potential as a rising star in 2024.

Xlimkid
Xlimkid Xlimkid Pulse Ghana
Xlim Kid, an emerging talent in the Ghanaian music scene, has been turning heads with his innovative approach to rap.

His tracks are gaining attention for their unique blend of trap and hip-hop, reflected in his growing streaming figures and social media engagement. His collaborative EP with O'Kenneth has seen their songs topping charts, especially 'Lonely Road.'

O'Kenneth
O'Kenneth O'Kenneth Pulse Ghana

O'Kenneth is quickly making a name for himself with his distinctive style in the Asakaa scene. His tracks, known for their raw energy and authentic narratives, are resonating with fans, evidenced by his increasing streaming numbers and YouTube views.

These 7 artists represent the vibrant and evolving future of Ghanaian music. Their growing popularity on streaming platforms and social media is a testament to their potential impact in the industry. As they continue to innovate and connect with audiences, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for these rising Ghanaian stars.

