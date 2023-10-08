NPP renders an apology to UTV following the intrusion of thugs into the studios

Richard Ahiagbah, the communications director of the NPP, addressed the situation and clarified that the group of men involved in the disruption was not officially affiliated with the NPP.

He mentioned that he received a call from UTV about the unfortunate incident and rushed to the premises to investigate.

Ahiagbah expressed his disappointment with the disruption, stating, "This show has been entertaining, and we all watch it, so when I heard about the chaos, I wasn't happy. I had to rush here after receiving a call from one of the show's producers."

He further stated, "I'm informed that some individuals alleged to be affiliated with the NPP were directed to disrupt the show, but I want to clarify that the party has not ordered any group of individuals to cause commotion on the show. It is regrettable that this incident occurred. As a party, we do not support any form of violence, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused."