According to Ghanaweb.com which attributed the report to Accra-based Class FM, the men stormed the palace, vandalised the main gate and forcibly entered the queen mother’s bedroom.

The criminals are reported to have attacked the aged queen mother after they had assaulted some of the residents.

The queen mother was getting ready to celebrate her 130 years of enstoolment as queen and Akwasidae when the sad incident happened on Sunday, September 6, reports say.

It is further reported that the macho men drank some of the queen mother’s drinks before taking away a sheep meant for sacrifice during the Akwasidae celebration.

Unit Committee Chairman for the area, Nana Sarfo Adjei Kantanka is reported as having confirmed the incident to Kumasi FM, adding that victims of the attack had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

READ ALSO: “I’m your mom, you’re my son and I’m in love” - Woman says to son, 19 and they're dating (video)

He reportedly accused the chief of the community, Nana Osei Yaw, of masterminding the attack which has left residents in fear.

While addressing a press conference held on Monday, September 7, 2020, Nana Sarfo Adjei Kantanka appealed to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intercede to ensure that the lives of residents are protected.

“What I can say is that President Akufo-Addo, we are pleading with you to come and help us. We are also pleading with Otumfuo, this is his father’s town, he should come to our aid. I can’t sleep at home, because this guy rolls with macho men, he can come at any time,” he is quoted as having said.

The heartbroken and traumatized queen mother also called on Asantehene to intervene in the matter to ensure peace and order in the community.