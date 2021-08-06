18-year-old tricycle rider jailed 30 years by the Techiman Circuit court (video)

The convict, Inusah Nurudeen pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and Armed Robbery.
A Techiman Circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old tricycle operator to 30 years imprisonment.
According to a JoyNews report, the presiding judge, justice Alexander Graham sentenced the teenager to the three-decade prison term on four different counts; unlawful entry, robbery among others, contrary to section 149 of the criminal offences act, 1960, act 29.
