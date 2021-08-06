RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

18-year-old tricycle rider jailed 30 years by the Techiman Circuit court (video)

A Techiman Circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old tricycle operator to 30 years imprisonment.

The convict, Inusah Nurudeen pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and Armed Robbery.

According to a JoyNews report, the presiding judge, justice Alexander Graham sentenced the teenager to the three-decade prison term on four different counts; unlawful entry, robbery among others, contrary to section 149 of the criminal offences act, 1960, act 29.

Prosecution Officer Chief inspector Setorglo explains the facts of the case in the video below:

