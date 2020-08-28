According to reports, the 20-year-old man and 18-year-old lady are both students of Mansoman Senior High School in the Amansie West of the Ashanti Region.

It appears the pregnancy occurred as a result of a student-student romantic relationship that exists in many schools across the country.

Ghanaxtra.com reported the lady as saying that she did not want the pregnancy to serve as a hindrance to her future, although their misbehaviour has caused the situation they find themselves in.

“I’m in my seventh month, and it may not be advisable for a student to do what I did but since it has happened, I can’t say I won’t write because of shyness. Because of my future, I’m not ashamed of writing with my pregnancy.”