31-year-old occultic man remanded for throwing son into the sea in Accra as a sacrifice

He is on a provisional charge of murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.

Prince Acquaye is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Her Honour Rosemond Doudowaa Agyiri on May 17, 2021.

Starrfm.com.gh reported Inspector Apewe Achama as having told the court that the complainant in the matter is Abigail Nyumor, the girlfriend of the accused and the mother of the child.

Both the complainant and accused are food vendors and live at Akuma village near the Bank of Ghana.

The accused is also claimed to be an internet fraudster who lived together with his lover and the child now deceased who is their only child.

According to the Prosecutor, for about two months now, the accused has been telling the complainant that if something happened to their child, she should not worry, because they will be rich but the complainant who thought he was joking has been telling him to stop that jokes.

Inspector Achama said, on April 20, about 12noon, the complainant, accused and the child were at home when the child requested money to buy groundnut.

The Prosecutor said, the complainant gave GHc5 to the child and he left after which the complainant dozed off.

Inspector Achama said, the complainant was later awoken by neighbours and was told that the child had been thrown into the sea by the accused.

The Prosecutor said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Police while the victim was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

But, he died on April 21, 2021.

The Prosecutor said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was once initiated into the occult and it was about time he makes a human sacrifice since the occult forces were tormenting him.