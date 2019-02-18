Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jnr popularly known as Young Tycoon is reported to have said that he could not fathom why other Sudanese leaders like Salva Kiir and Makuei Leuth have songs eulogising them, but he has none.

The controversial tycoon has promised to pay KSh 1 million to any musician, regardless of their nationality if they could do him the honour of singing his praise in a song purposely composed for him.

‘'I donate money, I help the poor, and I am very generous, there is a need to acknowledge my good personality in a song,'' said Young Tycoon.

READ ALSO: Rickety car driver uses his hand as manual wiper in heavy rain (Video)

According to Juba Eye who he spoke to in an interview, the business man who claims to be a billionaire does not mind the genre or style of music the artist will record, but strictly wants it in English or Dinka.

He is on record to have claimed last year that, his designer shoes were worth KSh 1 million and wrist watch worth KSh 10 million.

He further claimed that he had donated millions of shillings to Red Cross Society in Kenya and South Sudan, tuko.co.ke reports.

Besides, another factor that has made Young Tycoon controversial is reports about how he allegedly made lots of money from the South Sudan war, a claim he flatly denied, saying the source of his wealth is genuine.