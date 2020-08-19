The incident is reported to have occurred in Nigeria’s Kogi state on Monday where the deceased identified as Lukeman Kabiru tried to restrain his neighbour named Murtala Dare from assaulting a prostitute at a popular bar in Lokoja.

Dare and Lukeman are said to be neighbours who own shops opposite the popular drinking spot and sex workers use its enclosed back for short time sex for money.

Reports say Dare who is now a suspected murderer in police custody wanted to beat the prostitute for taking a customer to the back of the building for a quickie without paying him first.

He usually collects money for the use of the place, so he angrily interrupted the quickie between the prostitute and her customer, threatening to beat her for not paying him in advance.

The late Lukeman attempted to stop Dare who is now in police custody from assaulting the prostitute, the suspect got infuriated, broke a bottle and allegedly stabbed Lukeman on the neck.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP William Aya confirmed the suspect was arrested in his hideouts at the back of Total Filling Station in Lokoja.