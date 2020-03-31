The unidentified driver from Kenya’s Mombasa county was driving along Airport Portreitz road in Changamwe when he was stopped by traffic police officer George Aluoch Otieno on Monday, March 30, Tuko.co.ke reported.

According to a report filed at Changamwe Police Station, the officer got into the Mistsubishi vehicle with registration number KCD 407N to escort the suspect to police station.

However, on the way, the driver intentionally rammed into an oncoming truck with registration number KCM 860 X which was driven by one Rajab Ramadhan.

Driver intentionally collides with a truck to kill officer escorting him to station for traffic offense

"When reaching at the location of the accident, the unknown driver of the MV vehicle intentionally rammed into the rear of the truck fatally injuring police constable George Aluoch Otieno," the report said.

Police investigation is underway to track the suspect who is at large.

It is further reported that some drivers in Kenya resort to deliberate killing of police officers when they find themselves on the wrong side of the traffic regulations.

Reports say in January, a traffic police officer was killed by a matatu driver along the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi.

The officer identified as Peter Lukote is said to have spotted the 14-seater matatu and signalled the driver to stop before he asked him for his driving license.

The driver refused to hand over his driving license and instead engaged the gear to flee the scene. During his attempt to flee, he ran over the police officer who had accidentally slipped and fallen on the road.