Frustrated jobless lady puts up her “useless” degree on “sale”

Well, it is not a pleasant situation to find oneself in but you are not alone.

A frustrated unemployed graduate has decided to sell her “useless” degree because she has tried to find a job with it for years but all her efforts have proved futile.

The lady identified as @mthethwa_faith on Twitter took to the micro-blogging platform to announce her intent to sell her Social Work degree.

“Degree for sale!!! I am selling my Social Work degree (Honors Degree). I have realized that it is useless, finding a job has been difficult. If you know what you’ll do with it you can DM me. Price negotiable!” @mthethwa_faith wrote on Twitter.

Her decision to sell her certificate is unconventional but it is not strange that she has not been able to find a job with it, because the gap between available jobs and the number of job seekers keeps widening, especially in Africa.