The young alleged thief is seen in a dramatic video kneeling on the ground in a desperately solemn manner and being prayed for by the sweaty man believed to be a kind-hearted Christian.
“I cast it out in Jesus name” -Man 'delivers' cable thief, says “we’ve forgiven you” (video)
An alleged cable thief shouted “amen” in excitement as the owner of the cable decided to cast the spirit of theft out of him instead of either beating him or handing him over to the police.
According to a report by Gistreel.com, the Nigerian alleged thief went to steal the man’s electric cable worth N70,000 and he was caught red-handed.
Interestingly, he was lucky to have found himself in the grips of a forgiving Christian.
“I rebuke it, I cast it out from your soul, your body, your spirit. You will prosper, it shall be well with you in Jesus name…,” the cable owner is heard declaring while the alleged thief replies amen repeatedly.
The man then declared the thief free to go, disclosing to him that he had been forgiven of his crime.
The alleged thief is seen jumping in excitement upon hearing that he had been set free and would not suffer any beatings or be handed to the police.
While the man was rounding up the ‘exorcism’, a certain woman believed to be his wife emerged from behind to join in the prophetic declarations on the alleged thief.
