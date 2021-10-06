“I cast it out in Jesus name” -Man 'delivers' cable thief, says “we’ve forgiven you” (video)

According to a report by Gistreel.com, the Nigerian alleged thief went to steal the man’s electric cable worth N70,000 and he was caught red-handed.

Interestingly, he was lucky to have found himself in the grips of a forgiving Christian.

“I rebuke it, I cast it out from your soul, your body, your spirit. You will prosper, it shall be well with you in Jesus name…,” the cable owner is heard declaring while the alleged thief replies amen repeatedly.

The man then declared the thief free to go, disclosing to him that he had been forgiven of his crime.

The alleged thief is seen jumping in excitement upon hearing that he had been set free and would not suffer any beatings or be handed to the police.